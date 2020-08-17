MoJS Advisor holds meet with river boards ahead of Apex Council

Advisor to Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Sriram Vedire, on Monday held a review meeting with the chairpersons of Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards (GRMB & KRMB) ahead of the Apex Council meeting likely to be held on August 25.

It is learnt that the Advisor was here to take the views of the chairpersons of the two river boards on the agenda finalised for the Apex Council meeting consisting of Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as its Chairman and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, respectively, as Members.

Apart from the Apex Council meeting agenda, the MoJS Advisor also reviewed the activities for the two river boards for the last six years including administrative, financial as well as technical matters. The meeting deliberated at length on water resources development in Telangana and AP with focus on the second meeting of the Apex Council, Mr. Vedire told The Hindu, when contacted.

Chairman of the GRMB J. Chandrashekhar Aiyer and Member Secretary B.P. Pandey and Chairman of KRMB A. Paramesham and Member Secretary Harikesh Meena and other members attended the meeting.

The jurisdiction of river boards, appraisal of detailed projects reports of the member States and other issues also came up for the discussion. It is stated that the river boards would finalised the working manual based on the tribunal awards in force – Bachawat Award in case of Krishna water since the Brijesh Kumar Award is yet to be operationalised following the ongoing dispute over share of water between Telangana and AP as also cases pending in the Supreme Court.