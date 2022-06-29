Modi to address ‘Vijay Sankalpa’ jamboree at Parade Grounds on Sunday

Public meeting to counter ‘autocratic, corrupt and dynastic’ TRS rule in Telangana

Public meeting to counter ‘autocratic, corrupt and dynastic’ TRS rule in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mammoth public meeting, scheduled to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on July 3, has been titled as ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’ to symbolise the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ongoing agitation against the “autocratic, corrupt and dynastic” rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) here, said Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman on Wednesday.

“This will be an unprecedented meeting where Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of all 19 BJP-ruled States and presidents of the State units will be participating for the first time together,” he told a press conference at the party office.

Mr. Laxman, also the chairman of the organising committees overseeing the preparation for the public meeting and the national executive meeting scheduled to be held on July 2 and 3 at HICC-Novotel Hotel in Madhapur, said that the national leadership meeting being held here itself was a ‘historic’ one, as it was last held in Hyderabad 20 years ago.

Kakinada meeting

“I was the party’s city president when the last meeting was held at Hotel Viceroy, where stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Pramod Mahajan and others had participated,” he recalled. In this context, he said that the resolution taken in the Kakinada meeting for a separate Telangana has been a harbinger of the cataclysmic political events later leading to the division of united Andhra Pradesh.

Boost to cadre

The BJP leader said that the twin party meetings with participation of top leadership this weekend will once again help in bringing about a “total change in political scenario” in this region. “It will give a boost to our cadre to take on the TRS regime with the focus now on development of TS in an equitable and just manner with the sentiment waning,” he said.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by claiming to be the leader of the TS agitation has taken credit for the blood, sweat and tears of scores of people who had fought for the separate State. He promised to make a Dalit the CM but went back on it and has been running a government with hired political brokers and with an obsession to make his son his political heir,” he charged.

The MP said that Telangana people have had enough in the last eight years and were now yearning for the double engine government where Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister with the BJP government here. “Our State unit has taken up the responsibility to fight for the ideals of Telangana martyrs with the national leadership being a strong supporter for this exercise,” explained Mr. Laxman.

Teams from 16 States

The party has been trying to rope in every community for the programmes with teams from 16 States holding parleys with the linguistic minorities settled here for decades. Seeking cooperation from all sections, he said that in a democratic society, protests can be held by various organisations but should not be used to obstruct the meetings, as there are other avenues to express their feelings. A poster for the public meeting was launched on the occasion.