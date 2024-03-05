Modi can’t become ‘Peddanna’ to Telangana by denying funds to State: Kavitha

March 05, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘peddanna’ (elder brother) clearly indicates a “tacit understanding” between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she sought to know how Mr.Modi could be an elder brother to Telangana when he had not even trickled funds to the State in the Budget (vote-on-account) and added that the Prime Minister’s talk of an understanding between the BRS and Congress in the State was ridiculous.

Ms.Kavitha alleged that the Congress government was doing grave injustice to the farming community by not giving water from Kaleshwaram project as there was a possibility of lifting back water with the help of coffer dams, in spite of the damage suffered by Medigadda barrage. She felt the government was not concerned about the interests of farmers but instead, wanted to portray the previous BRS regime as a villain.

She welcomed the Supreme Court decision regarding corruption cases against elected representatives and requested the Centre to speed up investigation into the “cash-for-vote” scam of 2015 in which Mr.Revanth Reddy, who was an MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) then, was the first accused.

By removing the roster point system in women reservation in government jobs, the Congress government was resorting to injustice as its decision to implement the horizontal system of reservation without roster points was enabling women to get only 12% quota in jobs as against 33%, as has happened in residential school appointments — only 77 women secured jobs out of 626 appointments.

Protest on Mach 8

Demanding that the State government withdraw G.O. No.3 issued for implementation of horizontal system of reservation for women in jobs, she stated that a protest would be staged on the occasion of Women’s Day (March 8) at Dharna Chowk here to highlight the injustice towards women.