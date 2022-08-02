Moderate scattered rainfall in State

Several districts of the State on Tuesday received moderate rainfall such as Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy Khammam and Warangal.

The highest rainfall was recorded at the Manganpalle automatic weather station in Rangareddy district with 126 mm of rainfall. This was followed by Tupranpet in Yadadari Bhuvanagiri district with 83.8 mm.

While the sky was overcast for a good part of the day, some parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits such as Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, Charminar received moderate rainfall, while areas such as Falaknuma, Musheerabad, and Amberpet received light rainfall. Many others parts of the city did not witness any rainfall.