Model United Nations organised at KITS-W

March 23, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dean of academic affairs of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science-Warangal (KITS-W) K. Venumadhav highlighted research by students on the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasising the need for a ceasefire and the prevention of human-right violations.

He was speaking at the three-day KITS Model United Nations (KITS MUN 2024), which began on the campus here on Friday.

Dean of student affairs V. Shankar said KITS MUN helps students refine speech structuring strategies and build confidence in public speaking.

Students from Warangal Public School and NMIMS-Hyderabad were among the 260 students who attended the programme. The event was managed by an organising team led by secretary-generals P. Jayasurya and Tanisha Aanam and director-general Uday Damerla. Over 260 students attended the programme.

