Telangana

MMTS specials for Ganesh immersion

South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in twin cities in the intervening night of September 9 and 10 (between 22:00 hours of Friday and 04:00 hours of Saturday), as per the following schedule, for the convenience of passengers during Ganesh immersion.

GSH-1 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 09.09.2022 23.30 00.05, GHL-2 Hyderabad-Lingampalli 10.09.2022 00.30 01.20, GLH-3 Lingampalli – Hyderabad 10.09.2022 01.50 02.40, GHS-4 Hyderabad – Secunderabad 10.09.2022 03.30 04.00, GHL-5 Hyderabad – Lingampalli 09.09.2022 23.00 23.50, GLF-6 Lingampalli - Falaknuma 10.09.2022 00.10 01.50, GFS-7 Falaknuma – Secunderabad 10.09.2022 02.20 03.00 and GSH-8 Secunderabad – Hyderabad 10.09.2022 04.00 04.40, said a press release on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 8:33:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mmts-specials-for-ganesh-immersion/article65865921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY