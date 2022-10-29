Telangana

MLRIT signs MoU for better English communication skills

The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has signed an MoU with SattvaQ IT solutions to upskill students’ English communication skills.

This will not only improve their skills but also result in certification of students by Cambridge. The certificate is recognised globally by universities, employers and governments, said MLRIT principal K. Srinivas Rao.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said that the MoU would improve the career prospects of students of the institution. Raghunath Rao of the English department was also present.


