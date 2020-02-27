MLA shouts at municipal commissioner

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar shouted at Choppadandi Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Kumar for violating protocol by not informing him about the progress of Pattana Pragathi programme in the municipality on Wednesday.
During the third day of the programme in Choppadandi town, the legislator expressed ire against the municipal commissioner for not informing about the progress of the programme for the last two days. He abused the commissioner and asked him if he doesn’t have the minimum knowledge of providing information to the local legislator about the visit of Collector, Additional Collector and other officials to the town to participate in the programme.
Expressing concern over keeping him in the dark about the progress of the programme in Choppadandi, the legislator warned the municipal commissioner to mend his ways or else serious action would be initiated against him.
