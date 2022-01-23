Telangana

MLA leaves meeting hall

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy going out of the meeting hall at Collectorate in Sangareddy on Sunday where Finance Minister T. Harish Rao addressed a press conference.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In an embarrassment, a Congress MLA was forced to move out of the meeting hall. The incident took place at Sangareddy Collectorate on Sunday.

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy participated in a review meeting on Dalit Bandhu at Sangareddy collectorate on Sunday. The meeting was presided over by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and attended by TRS MLAs Ch. Kranthi Kiran, Manick Rao, and Bhupal Reddy and Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil.

After meeting, the Minister and others came to another meeting hall. Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy also came to the hall. However, Mr. Harish Rao informed the MLA that they were going to address a press conference and hence the MLA should leave the meeting hall. With all humbleness, the MLA left the meeting hall.


