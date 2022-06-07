Mission Bhagiratha workers climb water tank

Mission Bhagiratha workers on top of a tank demanding payment of wages at Kashipur village of Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Demanding the government to pay the salaries some of the workers employed under Mission Bhagiratha climbed a water tank in Kandi mandal headquarters on Tuesday. Police had a tough time in getting them down. They assured to take the issue to the notice of officials concerned.

According to sources, about half a dozen workers of Mission Bhagiratha climbed a water tank at Kandi. They refused to come down till an assurance was given. Police and other officials rushed there and take the issue to the notice of higher authorities.

“For the past few months we have not received wages and there was no response from officials despite repeated appeals. Hence we have climbed the tank,” said one of the workers. It was stated that Yadaiah, Srinivas, Gopi, Narasmhulu and Ramulu had climbed the tank.