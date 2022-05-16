‘Missing’ cashier surrenders before court

Vanasthalipuram police files petition seeking his custody

Cashier of Bank of Baroda at Vanasthalipuram who, according to the police decamped with about ₹ 22.5 lakh last week, much to the surprise of bank authorities and the police, has surrendered before a court at Hayathnagar on Monday. The court remanded him to judicial custody at Cherlapally jail till May 30.

Mr. Praveen Kumar, who caused a sensation with the incident, his purported contradictory versions around the missing amount and cash irregularities in the branch included, was already booked by the Vanasthalipuram police for criminal breach of trust and cheating based on a complaint by bank officials.

According to the police, it was reported to them that Mr. Praveen Kumar left the bank on Tuesday afternoon reportedly telling his manager that he was visiting a pharmacy. He could not be contacted, and later it was found that there was a cash difference of ₹ 22, 53, 378.

The cashier, allegedly, returned a message to the manager that he had taken the amount and that he would make good the difference in about two weeks, once he earns through online betting.

However, another version of his statement that was available publicly, through his selfie videos, was that the branch manager was aware of the difference between physically available cash and the cash register, and asserted that he had not taken any money.

Although Vanasthalipuram police had formed a team to track his location, his whereabouts could not be traced, and his surrender before the court on Monday remained a surprise.

Following his remand to judicial custody, the police quickly filed a petition before the court for his custody. And soon, through interrogation, actual version of the case and the various events involved would be elicited from the accused, the police said.