Telangana

Miryalaguda MLA tests COVID-19 positive

As per information, the 67-year-old had approached the medical authorities in Nalgonda voluntarily for a test, as he had been actively involved in public programmes in the past few weeks

TRS legislator from Miryalaguda Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

The test results of his samples, collected on Tuesday, were disclosed to the press late on Wednesday night.

As per information, the 67-year-old had approached the medical authorities in Nalgonda voluntarily for a test, as he had been actively involved in public programmes in the past few weeks. His driver too tested positive. Both of them did not show any symptoms though.

Earlier, two other TRS leaders from undivided Nalgonda — Alair legislator and Government Whip G. Sunitha and her husband and Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank chairman G. Mahender Reddy had tested positive. They were discharged last Friday.

