Telangana

Minor reshuffle of IAS officers

Karimnagar Collector posted as Excise Director

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government has transferred Karimnagar Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad and posted him as Prohibition and Excise Director.

Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmad will replace senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar who has been holding the full additional charge of the post. He will be replaced by Jogulamba-Gadwal Collector K. Shashanka. Wanaparthy District Collector Swetha Mohanty had been placed in full additional charge as Jogulamba-Gadwal Collector until further orders.

MCRHRD Institute Additional Director General Busani Venkateswara Rao has been posted as Revenue (Disaster Management) Principal Secretary and he will be replaced by A. Ashok who is waiting for posting.

