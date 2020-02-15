Minor girl found dead in Khammam

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was found dead at Palvancha town late on Thursday night. She allegedly ended her life unable to bear the pressure exerted by her elder brother to marry a close relative.
The incident came to light on Friday and the parents of the girl filed a complaint with the police.
Sources said the girl resorted to the extreme step on being pestered by her brother to give consent to marry a youth belonging to a relative’s family. He reportedly picked up an argument with his sister on Thursday night while their parents were away.
Perturbed over this, the girl allegedly swallowed some poisonous substance and died while being shifted to a hospital.
Palvancha DSP Prasad Rao said a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the girl's brother.
(Roshini - Suicide Prevention helpline: 040-66202000)
