Minister sets annual goals for ULBs

He wants them to complete digital numbering of properties, sewage treatment plants by year-end

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has asked the mayors, chairpersons and commissioners of urban local bodies (ULBs) to achieve the goals digital numbering of properties, water connection to every household, having sewerage treatment and management plants and bio-mining by the end of 2022-23 financial year.

In a review meeting on ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme held here on Friday, he gave directions to administrations of ULBs to complete works of having model markets, modern dhobi ghats, model vegetable and non-veg markets and vaikuntha dhamams (graveyards) by the end of current fiscal.

He told them to achieve targets given under Haritha Haaram during the coming rainy season, take steps to issue building permission within the stipulated 21 days under the TS-bPASS law and also prepare a progress report on development works taken up in ULBs by the State Formation Day on June 2. The Minister also stated that the recruitment process to fill vacancies in ULBs, including ward officers system, would also be completed soon.

Stating that Municipal Administration was one of the hard working departments working for better living of people everyday, the Minister said they would face criticism even with one mistake or shortcoming, in spite of doing good work every day. He complimented the officials who won Pattana Pragathi awards on the occasion.

Although what Mahatma Gandhi said that India was living in villages was correct, urban areas were driving the country’s economy, the Minister said adding a lion’s share of contribution to the GSDP was coming from urban areas in Telangana for the last seven years. The number of ULBs had gone up from 68 to 142 during the last 8 years and the development of infrastructure to meet the need of growing migration of people to urban areas for better livelihoods was also on.