Telangana

Minister pats Akshaya Patra Foundation

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod inspecting the Akshay Patra Foundation mega kitchen at Kandi in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod inspecting the Akshay Patra Foundation mega kitchen at Kandi in Sangareddy on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Applauding its role in providing mid-day meals in government schools across the nation, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has termed the services of Akshaya Patra Foundation as “excellent”.

Along with Planning Commission vice-chairman Vinod Kumar and former MLA Ch. Prabhakar, Ms. Rathod visited the Akshaya Patra mega kitchen at Kandi mandal headquarters to inspect the process. She said quality food is being supplied from the centre to cater to 1.24 lakh students. Referring to stray complaints of food getting cold while making it to far off places, she said it will be looked into by Principal Secretary and District Collector. She also suggested establishment of a few more centres to address the issue.

