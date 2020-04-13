Telangana

Minister distributes essentials kits

It comprised rice, dal and other items

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy on Monday distributed kits containing essential commodities to poor families belonging to municipal sanitation workers, ASHA health workers, auto drivers, hair-dressers and others at Wanaparthy. According to the minister’s office, each kit comprised 10 kg of rice, 500 ml edible oil packet, one-kg redgram dal as also small packs of red chilli power, turmeric powder and tamarind. The kits were distributed to 1,000 families on Monday and another 1,000 families would be given the kits on Tuesday.

