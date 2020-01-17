MIM Karimangar district president resigns on the eve of civic polls

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) party’s Karimnagar district has received a jolt on the eve of Municipal elections with its integrated district president Syed Wahaj Uddin announcing his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, Mr. Wahaj Uddin said he had taken this decision as the party had neglected the senior leader, who had strived for the growth of the MIM in the integrated Karimnagar district for the last two years. “I had ensured the allocation of municipal elections tickets to the MIM candidates during the last two elections in Karimnagar town and ensured that the party candidate occupied the Deputy Mayor post, and win in a majority of the divisions.

‘Lack of discipline’

However, this time, the party had neglected him and allocated the party tickets according to its whims and fancies, he alleged. “In my own Municipal Division in Karimnagar town, I had recommended party ticket to a person. But the party had given ticket to a loser,” he charged. He also allged the lack of discipline in the district unit of the party. “I had made several calls to the party high command in Hyderabad for redressal of grievance but in vain,” he asserted.

Expressing concern over indiscipline in the party, he said that the party would not grow in the district. To a query, he said that he had not taken any decision to join any political party as of now. However, he said that he would strive for the welfare of all sections of society as a leader.