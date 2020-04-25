Migrants still waiting for help from government

Gudia is seven months pregnant. On Thursday, she was at the colony, carrying a two-year--old girl and waiting for supply of ration. Someone had informed her that ration would be distributed. But as no distribution took place, she was forced return to her single-room rented accommodation.

She was accompanied by Renuka from Mahalpur Khairabad in Nalanda district of Bihar, and Sushila Devi, also from a village in the same district. They migrated here about a year ago and were engaged in menial jobs in construction and pharma industries.

All of them are staying in single-room houses for which they had been paying a rent of ₹2,000 per month.

There are scores of people who claimed that they had not received any compensation from the government despite officials stating that the administration had been making all-out efforts to reach every one.

“We have received 12 kg of rice and ₹500 from the authorities,” said Kumar from Odisha. However, the percentage of people who received the money is little.

For some, the ration extended by the authorities or philanthropists is already exhausted and the money has also dried up due to lack of work for the past one month.

“Some one has donated about 10 kg of rice, pulses, oil, tamarind and sugar. We are a family of five and one can understand the needs of such a big family. I approached another donor who came to my rescue. How long I have I to do this? Can I get my driver’s job again? Shall we have to go to our native place after the lockdown was over?” asked M Deepak, a driver from Maharashtra staying in the district headquarters.