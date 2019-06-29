Migrant worker from Nizambad detained in Kuwait

A migrant worker Gurajala Vithal who had gone to Kuwait in search of job some six years ago is reportedly restrained by his company from leaving the firm and travelling back home.

Vithal, 32, from Mylaram in Darpally mandal who went to Kuwait on genuine visa landed a job with the National Cleaning Company (NCC) KGN, in Suban in 2013. However, to his utter shock, Vithal was arrested and sent to jail on October 10, 2015 without giving any valid reasons.

Though he was released from prison after 15 days, he was not allowed to leave the country nor paid any salary by the company. He is reportedly given the wage for his mere sustenance.

As he is uneducated, he is ignorant about the nature of case he is facing.

As per the information given by his elder brother Ganesh, who is a clerk in Mylaram gram panchayat, a group of people took him to an unknown place, detained him and took his company ID.

What they did is exactly not known, but his brother was arrested and sent to jail after a few days.

‘No documents’

“My brother is unable to explain the case and he has no documents about the case. He is left with very less money and no one is coming to his rescue. He is suffering mental agony for no fault of his,” he said.

Quoting the victim, L. Santhose, ex-Sarpanch of the village said that even if money is sent to him, it won’t be of any use as it may not reach him.

Even if he gets the money, the company management will not allow him to leave the country until he is completely absolved of the case.

Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association president Patkuri Basanth Reddy whom they approached for help says that the Indian Embassy can intervene and get him back home through “out pass” system.