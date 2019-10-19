Mega drive against plastic in Peddapalli

Buoyed by the successful implementation of ‘Swachh Sukravaram’ (Clean Friday), a special sanitation drive in rural areas, the district administration has now extended the campaign to urban areas as well.

Launching it in town, Collector A. Sri Devasena along with Peddapalli legislator D. Manohar Reddy and district officials, went around the streets on Friday, collecting plastic waste from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Over 10 quintals of plastic items were collected from the roads along the Rajiv Rahadari in the town.

During the drive, the Collector did not spare roadside vendors and collected plastic bags and disposable plastic glasses from them. On the occasion, Ms. Devasena urged citizens to help the administration achieve the tag of ‘plastic-free district’ by giving up single-use plastic items. She called upon the people to segregate plastic from its generating points in their respective houses.

Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy exuded confidence that the plastic-free target can be achieved soon with the participation of people even as he urged them to switch to cloths bags, which were being manufactured by the district authorities. RDO Upender Reddy, ZP CEO Ismail, DSDO Rajaveeru and DPRO V Sreedhar were also present.

The anti-plastic and sanitation programme was taken up simultaneously in all four municipalities of the district. In Ramagundam municipal corporation, Joint Collector M. Vanaja Devi participated in the Swachh drive while in Sultanabad and Manthani municipalities, the respective municipal commissioners launched the programme as they went around clearing the roads of plastic litter.