Medical shop fined for overcharging

The taskforce comprising municipal and drug control authorities here on Saturday imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 under Essential Commodities Act on a medical shop located at bypass road on finding that the shop owner was selling sanitisers at higher prices.
In a press release, Assistant Director, Drug Control Administration, G. Rajyalaxmi said that all medical shops should sell a bottle of 200 ml sanitiser at ₹100 and if any shop was found collecting more than that action would be taken. She also warned against the hoarding of sanitizers and masks.
