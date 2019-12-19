Medaram jatara to be plastic-free this time

District Collector C. Narayana Reddy has intensified his campaign against use of plastic. He has decided to make the ensuing Medaram jatara plastic-free.

To make it successful, he has come up with several innovative measures, the latest being installation of a huge statue of devil ‘Kalakeya’ made of plastic. This is set up at Gattamma Thalli temple near Mulugu town to educate people and discourage them from using plastic.

The statue is made from plastic waste like water bottles and bags. A notice board next to the structure reads: “Mulugu district welcomes devotees for Medaram jatara. Do not be a plastic Kalakeya who damages the environment. Be plastic-free Baahubali and seek the blessings of goddess Gattamma before having a darshan of Sammakka and Saralamma.” This is going to be the check point where devotees would have to hand over any kind of plastic if they are carrying it.

“The Medaram shrine is located in the middle of the forest and we must protect it and see that no life inside the forest is disturbed. Devotees are requested to carry bags made of jute, cloth or paper, which are environment-friendly. People who have decided to cook should bring glasses and plates made of clay, steel or paper,” he said.

The Medaram jatara is expected to have a footfall of 1.35 crore devotees this year. Special stalls are being set up to sell plastic-free materials. So far, about 50 such stalls are being readied.