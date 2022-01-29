Medaram arrangements reviewed

Chief Minister to take part in Sammakka Saralamma jatara on February 18

Elaborate arrangements are being made to organise the four-day Sammakka Saralamma jatara from February 16 to 19 at Medaram in Mulugu district as per the age-old tribal customs and traditions with healthcare services and COVID prevention measures figuring high on the priority list of arrangements in the wake of the Omicron threat.

The biennial mega tribal fair is expected to draw nearly one crore devotees both tribals and non-tribals from far and wide during the four-day jatara.

With just little over a fortnight left for the jatara to begin, the top brass of the State administration including Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy along with Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and E Dayakar Rao reviewed the arrangements for the jatara at Medaram on Saturday.

The Ministers accompanied by the top officials flew down to Medaram in a chopper and made an on-the-spot assessment of the progress of jatara works.

They inaugurated a command control centre at the venue of the jatara before conducting a review meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, the Ministers said the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara received special significance after the formation of Telangana state.

The State government had spent ₹ 332 crore for the four previous Sammakka Saralamma jataras held in Medaram since 2014.

The ensuing jatara will be conducted as per the tribal traditions under the aegis of the tribal priests in adherence to COVID safety guidelines, they said adding that 90% of jatara works have been completed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to visit the jatara on February 18.

Of the total ₹72 crore earmarked for the upcoming jatara, ₹1 crore was already allocated for medical and health department.

A 50-bed hospital christened as Sammakka Saralamma Vaidyashala will be set up at the jatara site in addition to 10-bed facilities at Tadvai, Parkala and Eturunagaram health centres.

As many as 42 medical camps will be conducted on different routes leading to Medaram during the four-day jatara.

A total of 15 ambulances and 15 bike ambulances will be pressed into service to attend to medical emergencies, if any.

An isolation shed will be set up at Medaram in view of the COVID threat.

Five huge sheds have been constructed on a permanent basis to accommodate the devotees. As many as 6400 toilets have been set up at different locations in Medaram.

A spacious bus stand has been built on 50 acres and arrangements have been made to operate 3845 TS Road Transport Corporation buses to Medaram from various destinations in the State.

Mini-buses will be operated between Narlapur and Jampannavagu free of cost for the benefit of devotees.

On the security arrangements, the police officials said the entire jatara site has been divided into eight zones and 34 sectors.

Around 10,300 police personnel will be deployed for jatara bandobust and police camps will be set up for every two km from Pasra to Medaram.

A total of 30 parking lots have been earmarked on around 1100 acres at Medaram and CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic locations at the jatara site.