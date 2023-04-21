MEA secretary calls on Chief Secretary, discusses emigration issues

April 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Ausaf Sayeed stressed the need to educate emigrants on the nuances of emigration cycle in lines with of the Ministry’s ‘Surakshit Jaaye - Prashikshit Jaaye’ (Go Safe - Go Trained) initiative.

Mr. Sayeed said that a large number of skilled workforce from Telangana lived in the Gulf countries and that the MEA was in regular touch with the Telangana government to address issues relating to their welfare and protection.

The MEA secretary, along with a delegation of senior officers, called on Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari here on Friday. The visit was part of the MEA’s outreach with State governments to promote safe and legal migration. The deliberations covered matters relating to the MEA’s citizen centric policies with special focus on addressing NRI issues and tapping overseas employment opportunities.

Programmes and initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) related to skilling and up-skilling of overseas jobseekers and ongoing coordination between the State government and the MEA for the welfare and protection of migrant workers were also discussed.

Mr. Sayeed highlighted emerging trends in overseas employment generation for the youth and the need to impart skill training as per global standards through collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He touched upon the expansion of pre-departure orientation training facilities in the State and the role of State agencies like TOMCOM in implementing the various migration and mobility partnership agreements being signed with the Union government with partner countries.

The MEA secretary later co-chaired the “Awareness session on safe, orderly and regular migration: Vantage point of police & law enforcement” with Director-General of Police. The session was organised by the Telangana State police in collaboration with TOMCOM and International Organisation for Migration.

The session discussed the Emigration Act, 1983, the modus operandi of illegal agents, measures to prevent exploitation of vulnerable migrants and curb illegal recruitment agents.