HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mayor meets her counterpart in New York city

January 31, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday met New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as part of her good will tour to the city.

They both visited the New York City Hall and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, a press release said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi mentioned the ‘Sister City Relationship’ MOU made earlier with Riverside, California, and said it helped in fostering cultural and academic exchanges between both the cities. She invited Mr. Adams to visit Hyderabad before April 30.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.