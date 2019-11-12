Mavala forest block to be fenced

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday initiated works on fencing the 8,087 acre Mavala forest block near Adilabad town in order to protect and develop it. The chain link fencing work will cost ₹ 1.71 crore and would run up to 5 km covering Mavala Haritha Vanam Park, Durganagar, KRK Colony and Tantholi road.

The Minister was given an overview of the project by District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar who underscored the need for fencing off the area which will eventually become a proper forest and park. Collector D. Divya, Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan and Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna were also present.

Mr. Reddy appreciated the work and revealed that the State government had access to ₹ 3,110 crore funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. He said these can be utilised for developing forests. He also talked about the recent recruitment in Forest Department. Earlier, he visited the nursery and planted saplings.