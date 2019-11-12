Telangana

Mavala forest block to be fenced

Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar explaining the salient points of chain link fencing to Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar explaining the salient points of chain link fencing to Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy in Adilabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

The chain link fence to run for 5 km, Minister told

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday initiated works on fencing the 8,087 acre Mavala forest block near Adilabad town in order to protect and develop it. The chain link fencing work will cost ₹ 1.71 crore and would run up to 5 km covering Mavala Haritha Vanam Park, Durganagar, KRK Colony and Tantholi road.

The Minister was given an overview of the project by District Forest Officer B. Prabhakar who underscored the need for fencing off the area which will eventually become a proper forest and park. Collector D. Divya, Zilla Parishad Chairman Rathod Janardhan and Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna were also present.

Mr. Reddy appreciated the work and revealed that the State government had access to ₹ 3,110 crore funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. He said these can be utilised for developing forests. He also talked about the recent recruitment in Forest Department. Earlier, he visited the nursery and planted saplings.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 1:20:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/mavala-forest-block-to-be-fenced/article29956232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY