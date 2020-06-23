Telangana

MARKFED chairman promises compensation

Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy (right) informing Telangana State MARKFED chairman Ganga Reddy about failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy (right) informing Telangana State MARKFED chairman Ganga Reddy about failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds in Adilabad on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Agriculture department to assess failure of MARKFED supplied soya seeds

Chairman of Telangana State MARKFED Ganga Reddy on Tuesday assured to pay compensation to farmers who reported failure of MARKFED supplied soyabean seeds. He said the compensation will be based on the report of Agriculture Department. He was apprised of the failure of seed germination by Jainad Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society chairman B. Goverdhan Reddy when he visited Adilabad during the day.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 6:31:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/markfed-chairman-promises-compensation/article31899462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY