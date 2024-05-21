GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Marketing excessive farm produce is a major challenge before farmers’

Published - May 21, 2024 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Agricultural Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai speaking at a meeting on good agricultural practices at PJTSAU in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Director of Agricultural Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai speaking at a meeting on good agricultural practices at PJTSAU in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speakers at a meeting on the NABARD project of “Strengthening FPOs through Good Agricultural Practices (GAP): Crop Diversification, Technology Transfer, Yield Gap Analysis and Value Chain Management” being held in the Agricultural University here said one of the major challenges before the farming community is incurring losses due to excessive arrival of agricultural produce into the market.

At the inaugural session of the two-day meet on Tuesday, Registrar and Director (Research) of the university P. Raghurami Reddy said that marketing the perishable agricultural produce such as flowers and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, was a complex problem and the farmer-producer organisations could play a key role reducing such risks with the use of modern technology and lesser use of fertilizers and pesticides in farming.

Director of Agricultural Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai said improving the quality of farm produce, diversity in production, cleaning, grading, drying, hygiene and purity would provide better marketing opportunities. The government was implementing a scheme to allow farmers to store their produce in the warehouses for six months.

ICAR-IIRR Director Raman Meenakshi, Dean of Agriculture Seema, Director (Extension) V. Sudharani and others, including the representatives of 10 FPOs from the erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar district, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / farms / Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.