Maral’s unconventional journey in motorcycling and fashion 

April 14, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Story of Iranian motorcyclist, fashion designer and women’s rights advocate Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick is that of courage, dedication and passion.

Coming from a country where women were not even issued driving licences, Ms. Maral set a record in Asia and the Middle East with her solo world motorbiking tour across 64 countries.

“It is funny. I never had plans of becoming a motorcyclist before a friend asked me not to sit on his bike,” said Ms. Maral during an interaction with The Hindu. From never having sat on a two-wheeler until 2013, she drove into the world of biking with a 1200 CC bike.

Today, Ms. Maral has a 5-year-old daughter, who has travelled to at least 40 countries with her while in her belly. “Today if you ask my daughter how many countries she has been to, she asks before birth or after?” Ms. Maral laughed.

Gender parity in India: A distant reality

On gender parity in India, Ms. Maral’s thoughts are no different from most women leaders in the country. “It’s a distant reality,” she said.

“From how it was about 20 years ago, we’re way ahead, but we still have a long way to go. Moreover, there must be more push on making men comfortable with being around powerful women. There is a huge gap there,” she added.

About India’s motorcycling scene, she notes that female bikers were less when she started. “Indian women in small towns ride motorbikes to run their everyday chores. However, lingering attention they receive is worrisome and will only normalise if their number increases.” Ms. Maral actively campaigns for women motorbikers and raises awareness about rape and domestic violence against women in India.

A road rarely taken

While being an avid motorcyclist, Ms. Maral is also a celebrated fashion designer. Contrary to popular assumption, she doesn’t only design leather looks and rugged clothes, but red-carpet gowns. Her love for accessories was evident as she came adorned in a stack of bracelets, rings and blue sneakers with her popping magenta pantsuit.

“They also made fun of my painted long nails, stalked up accessories on a motorbike, but these are all glass rooms that they put us in. Fashion just brings out another side of me, and I enjoy it,” she added.

“When I started on my chosen path, there was support, but I never sought any permission,” Ms. Maral said talking about her family’s reaction to her decision. “Once you have achieved your goal, the same people against it will want some share in it. Acceptance comes eventually, support is what matters,” she added.

Ms. Maral encourages women to recognise their inherent power and prioritise self-care amidst societal pressures. “Women have the power to create another soul, a power no one can compete with, and you question me about sitting on a bike or going to work?” she argued.