Maoist couple surrenders

A Maoist couple surrendered to the police in the presence of Warangal City Police Commissioner V. Ravinder here on Saturday. Gandrakoti Mallesham (35) alias Mallaiah alias Kiran belongs to Intikanne village under Kesamudram mandal in Mahbubabad district and his wife Chintha Srilatha (34) alias Hyma is from Rampur village under Kothaguda mandal.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Ravinder said Mallesham who held the posts of divisional committee member and incharge of the central regional bureau communication had joined the Maoists in 2003 inspired by the then Narsampet Dalam secretary Bharatakka. Mallesham worked as a medical practitioner as well as teacher in the party for some time. He sustained severe injuries in Oddugudem encounter in 2004 and had been away from the party until he rejoined the banned outfit in 2005.

In 2006, Mallesham got married to Srilatha, who was the member of the Narsampet squad. Later, the couple relocated to Chhattisgarh as Maoists lost the ground in Telangana. Incidentally, Mallesham’s father Pentayya alias Narayana had also worked for the Maoists in the weapon manufacturing unit. He was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police and sent to Bhopal jail in 2006. Mallesham’s elder brother Kumaraswamy also worked for the banned party. However, he was killed in Kaukonda encounter in 2000.

Srilatha who held the post of the divisional committee member of the Dandakaranya Special Zone committee joined the Maoists in 2004. While Mallesham is carrying a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head, reward on Srilatha is ₹1 lakh. The Commissioner gave ₹5,000 each as immediate help from the government.