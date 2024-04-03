GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed in blast at chemical manufacturing unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district

Officials feared that the toll is likely to go up as 14 injured workers were shifted to a private hospital and seven were rushed to the Sangareddy Area Hospital

April 03, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The drug manufacturing factory at Chandapur in Sangareddy district where a chemical reactor blew up.

The drug manufacturing factory at Chandapur in Sangareddy district where a chemical reactor blew up. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Arif

Four persons were killed when a chemical reactor blew up inside SB Organics Limited, a bulk drugs manufacturing company, in Hathnoora mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday evening. Officials feared that the toll is likely to go up as 14 injured workers were shifted to a private hospital and seven were rushed to the Sangareddy Area Hospital. Officials from the Fire department said that the fire was chemical in nature and was triggered by an explosion inside the factory.

Officials from Sangareddy District Fire office said that they retrieved four bodies from the left side of the factory’s ground floor, which had a shed with machinery inside. “After a fire call at around 5.15 p.m. four vehicles rushed to the spot and doused the flames. We are yet to identify the men who succumbed to injuries in the mishap. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased included the plant head of the place and one higher management level employee,” said the official.

Sangareddy police said that there were no eyewitnesses to the mishap and that a probe was ordered to ascertain the exact cause of fire. A case was booked by the Sangareddy police. 

Later, Narsapur MLA P. Sunitha Laxma Reddy visited the accident site of SB Organics Ltd. and said the situation was quite scary as the place had dismembered and mutilated bodies of the workers. According to her, there was a blast in one reactor at the plant in Chandapur of Hathnoora mandal in the evening. “The workers, who found leakage in the reactor first switched off the power supply and then stopped oil supply to it. While they were in the process of disconnecting power to the other reactors, there was a deafening sound followed by blast in the reactor,” said Ms Sunitha.

 Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha too visited the accident site to assess the situation.

