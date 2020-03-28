Seven from Raichur killed in lorry-mini truck collision near Hyderabad

Seven people, including an 18-month-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from Karnataka, were killed and four others suffered severe injuries on the Outer Ring Road in Shamshabad after a truck rammed the Bolero maxi truck they were travelling late on Friday. The wounded were rushed to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad and their condition is said to be critical.

The victims engaged in road construction in Suryapet district of Telangana were returning to their native Raichur of Karnataka as there is no work due to current lockdown. Shamshabad police reached the collision site and a crane was used to pull out the bodies from the wreckage.

According to Shamshabad inspector R. Venkatesh, the ill-fated vehicle took the ORR near Abdullapurmet and was proceeding towards Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway. When they reached near Pedda Golconda toll gate around 11.30 p.m., the speeding mango-laden truck crashed into the maxi truck moving in the same direction.

“Prima facie it appears to be the result of over speeding. The accused lorry driver might have lost control on the wheel due to sudden sloop,” the inspector said, adding that five of them died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

At least 28 migrant labourers and their children started from Suryapet around 8 p.m. after the road construction works were suspended due to coronavirus lockdown. The Telangana government has sealed all inter-State borders and the police are not allowing any person or vehicle to cross.

This is the first major road accident that took place after the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced a lockdown on Monday. The ghastly accident raises several questions on the functioning of police checkposts in the State, as the ill-fated vehicle managed to reach the outskirts of the State capital, about 150 kilometres from Suryapet, despite ‘night curfew’ from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.