Manjeera Kumbha Mela to begin on April 24

All arrangements in place for the 12-day event; RTC told to operate buses from the neighbouring States to help devotees reach the site

April 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

R Avadhani
R. Avadhani

The Manjeera Kumbh Mela will begin at Raghavapur village in Nyalakal mandal of Sangareddy district on April 24 and end on May 5. Devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka would participate in the event and take holy dip in the river Manjeera. Naga sadhus will also be participating in the event.

Manjeera Kumbha Mela was first held in 2010 on the directions of Panchavat Seer Kashinath Baba.

The Manjeera, a tributary of the river Godavari, originates near Gavalwadi village in Beed district of Balaghat Hills in Maharashtra, passes through Osmanabad and Lathur districts of that State before entering Bidar district in Karantaka. It then enters Telangana at Janwada village.

Recently, Collector A. Sharath held a review meeting with police, revenue and medical officers on the arrangements being made for the Kumba Mela. Officials were told to arrange for separate shower facilities and dress-changing rooms for men and women; round-the-clock water supply, sanitation and garbage collection.

Medical officers were instructed to set up an adequate number of medical camps and stock required ORS packets in view of the severe summer. RTC officers were instructed to operate buses from the neighbouring States to help the devotees reach the site.

The Collector also told officers concerned to keep fire engines and life guards on standby.

