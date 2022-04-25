Manickam Tagore’s tweets create stir in Congress

Lots of discussion taking place on Prashant Kishor’s role

Lots of discussion taking place on Prashant Kishor’s role

A series of tweets by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore, has created stir in the party wondering whom he was pointing out at.

In the morning Mr. Manickam Tagore tweeted with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi, his signature and a quote from Young India dated 13.7.1921. The tweet went like this: “Hope (with happy face emoji) I never give up hope so long as there is the least chance MK Gandhi (signature) Young India 13.71921”

The earlier tweet, a day before was this: “Is it correct? Never trust someone who is friends with your enemy.”

Another tweet was: “Come on Team at @INCIndia Get Ready Let’s fight the Battle of 2024 and win as we did it in 2004.”

According to sources, lot of discussions reportedly have taken place in the party on the tweets by Manickam Tagore in the backdrop of political strategist Prashant Kishor trying to guide the Congress party at national-level as well as agreeing to assist ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the State against which the TPCC has been waging war, literally, by mobolising all its forces.

Actually, the role of Prashant Kishor has been creating confusion among the cadres of TPCC as he was holding discussions with AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi and others and within no time he was holding discussions with TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Mr. Rama Rao had no hesitation to claim that political consultancy company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by Mr. Prashant Kishor, would work for the party to ensure coming to power for the third time in the State. He said that TRS will work with I-PAC but not with Prashant Kishor.

It may be recalled that Mr. Prashant Kishor held surveys for the TRS few weeks ago.

“We do not know what will be the decision of AICC in this regard in the last minute. If they decide to go soft in the State with TRS in view of fighting with bigger enemy at Centre, BJP, where getting power at national-level is more important than in Telangana, we have to abide being a national party. Then things will be tough for the leaders waging war against TRS in the State,” commented a Congress source.