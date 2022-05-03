Man, woman found dead naked on side of highway

Blood stains on boulders nearby suggest they were bludgeoned to death

A man and a woman were found dead and in a naked state, amid bushes along the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Abdullapurmet police limits , on the city outskirts on Tuesday.

The bodies when found, were in a semi-decomposed state, and was suspected that they were murdered at least 24 hours ago.

Police have identified the victims as 22-year-old Yedla Yeshwant and Jyothi, aged about 30, married and with children, both are reported to be residents of Warasiguda near Secunderabad.

Sources said the victims were first spotted by a local toddy-tapper who had climbed a tree there around 12 noon to cut some palm fruits. The victims lay dead in a pit about 100 metres to the left of the highway near a venture, after exiting the Kothagudem bridge.

The toddy-tapper, reportedly had noticed their black scooter just near the scene on Monday too, but had missed observing the bodies.

Based on the same scooter, police extracted details of the families and gathered the back story. Police said their garments were found removed and hanged on the bushes in the vicinity. The male victim showed severe injuries around the groin area, and nearby boulders covered with blood marks suggested that they were bludgeoned to death. The scene also contained discarded liquor bottles and condoms.

Family members of the male victim earlier told Chilkalguda police that the man had left the house last on Sunday evening, and a related complaint was also filed.

Police said clues from the scene have been secured, CCTV footage from units around the place are being examined and call detail records of the victims and others are also being scrutinised.

As of Tuesday evening, Abdullapurmet police said no suspects were cornered. A case of murder was registered for investigation. Bodies of the victims were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.