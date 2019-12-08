Telangana

Man who set wife, children on fire, found hanging

He was at large since he set his family ablaze

A 40-year-old man accused of setting his wife, children and in-laws ablaze, at Khammampalli village of Kondapaka mandal in Siddipet district reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Kondagattu temple shrine hillocks in Jagtial district.

Laxmirajam, who hailed from Konda village of Kodimial mandal in Jagtial district, used to have frequent fights with his wife over dowry following which she started living with her brother.

On the night of November 22, Laxmirajam entered the house of his in-laws, poured thin oil on his wife, children and in-laws and set them on fire. His wife Vimala, brother-in-law Raju and his wife Rajeshwari and daughter Pavithra succumbed to burns at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad later.

After this, he fled the scene. Though police launched a manhunt to nab him, he could not be traced.

On Sunday, locals found him hanging from a tree in the forests of Kondagattu temple shrine and alerted the police.

