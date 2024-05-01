GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills wife for delay in preparing dinner

May 01, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in a labour camp at Pragathi Constructions in Bachupally over a petty issue late on Monday. 

The deceased has been identified as Ravina Dhurvey, 28. Her husband Navin Dhurvey, 32, a labourer, killed her around 8 p.m. by hitting her on head with a brick, said Bachupally SHO J Upender Rao.  

According to Mr. Rao, due to a delay in preparing dinner, he picked up a brick and hit his wife on the head. Due to excessive bleeding, she died on the spot.  

The issue came into light following a complaint by Aman Lal, a relative of the deceased. 

The Bachupally police have registered a case under the Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

Navin has been arrested by the police.  “We will be questioning the management of the construction company as part of the investigation,” the police official said.  

Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. 

The couple, native of Madhya Pradesh, were married for 11 years and moved to Hyderabad to eke out a living. Of the three sons they have, Anuradha Dhurvey, 10 and Anshu Dhurvey, 5 were in MP while one-year-old Arunav Dhurvey, was staying with them in the camp.  

