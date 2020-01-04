Man gets lifer for killing daughter

First Additional District Judge B. Sathaiah on Friday sentenced one Gaddam China Balaraju, 45, to life imprisonment after the prosecution proved that he killed his eldest daughter Sreeja at his home at Edriyal of Tadwai mandal on October 17, 2017.

The prosecution, which presented 15 witnesses, argued that Balaraju, an alcoholic, nurtured a grudge against Sreeja, who was a Class X student in a local school, for repeatedly telling him to stop drinking.

After his wife Sayavva left for her parents house in Machareddy mandal, Balaraju hacked Sreeja. He fled after committing the crime. Sayavva was shocked to see her daughter’s body after she returned home. The police registered a case based on her complaint. They arrested Balaraju and investigated the case.

Balaraju and Sayavva are blessed with three children - the two younger children stay in a hostel.

SS Nagar CI Nagaraju investigated the case, said APP V. Amruth Rao.