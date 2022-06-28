Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl
The Metropolitan Sessions Judge at L.B. Nagar on Tuesday convicted a man of raping a minor girl, and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000.
The survivor, a 13-year-old girl at the time of offence in October 2015, was awarded a victim compensation of ₹ 5 lakh.
According to Balapur police, Mohammaed Rashid, 28, of Lunahar Barigol in Odisha and Akbar Khan, 30, of Charminar, gang-raped the girl at her house when her parents had gone out. The accused were known to the victim’s family, and they initially tried luring the girl by giving her a ₹ 100 note. As she refused and attempted raising alarm, the girl was gagged and raped.
Accused two Akbar Khan, police said, had died during the trial of the case.
