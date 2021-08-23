Man gets 20-year jail for raping 4-year-old girl

First Additional District and Sessions Judge, Khammam, P Chandra Sekhara Prasad, on Monday sentenced a man, who was charged with raping a four-year-old girl in Burgampadu in November 2020, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on the convict after finding him guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sources said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated the police officials concerned for ensuring prompt investigation into the case and speedy conviction of the offender.