Man ends life over public insult by financier

A 25-year-old man in Shamshabad ended his life by hanging, allegedly over torture and public insult for monthly instalment by a private financier.

According to police, G. Sai Krishna Mudiraj who runs a kirana store in the locality had purchased a two-wheeler through a private finance company a few months ago. On Monday, private financiers were at his store during business hours to demand the delayed payment.

Following the incident, he switched off his cellphone, left his store and headed to his house at Rudra Nagar Colony in the evening and ended life.

Parents of the victim petitioned the police that their son died by suicide because of torture and public insult by the financier.

An investigation is underway.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 6620 2000.