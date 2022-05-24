Malla Reddy colleges are full of violations: Congress

Congress leaders hit back at Minister Ch. Malla Reddy asking him to get an inquiry done into the ‘illegal’ construction and administration of his engineering and medical colleges if he was sincere.

“Why are you afraid of an inquiry,” asked the Congress leaders Harivardhan Reddy, Nandikanti Sridhar and Sudheer Reddy at a press conference here in response to allegations made by the Minister, who accused TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy of blackmailing him.

They said it was well-known fact that the Minister had constructed his colleges against all norms and was running them in a similar way. “Have you offered free education to any single person rather than collecting illegal donations,” they asked.

Mr.Harivardhan Reddy said everyone knows how and why Mr. Malla Reddy shited to the TRS after getting elected on the TDP ticket and it was unfortunate that he was speaking about sincerity and decency in politics. Mr. Sudheer asked whether the NAAC has recommended cancellation of permission or not to some colleges of Malla Reddy for providing fake information.