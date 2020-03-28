Maintain social distance: Minister

In order to check the spread of coronavirus in Karimnagar town, the district authorities have shifted the existing main vegetable market from the Tower circle area to the sprawling RTC bus station complex in the heart of the town.

Besides, the authorities had also increased the number of vegetable markets from the existing five to the 11 markets in the town for the benefit of the people to purchase the vegetables from the nearest location and avoid crowding at main market area and help people to maintain social distancing while purchasing the vegetables and avoid the spread of the virus.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar visited the RTC bus station complex to inspect the newly set up temporary vegetable market on Saturday along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others. The Minister inspected the markings for social distancing in front of each vegetable stall and interacted with the customers.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister appealed to the people to maintain social distancing while purchasing vegetable and groceries at all shops to avoid the spread of virus. He said that the Karimnagar district would be rid of the COVID-19 virus if the people follow the social distance and remaining indoors for another 15 days. He urged the people not to move in groups and chit-chat in groups as there was every possibility of spread of virus.