Mahila Congress protests against price hike

The Telangana Mahila Congress held a unique protest in the city on Sunday in tune with the “Mehangai Pe Halla Bol” programme of the Congress in New Delhi where the women carried empty gas cylinders on their heads along with vegetables indicating that people were being burdened with the gas price and prices of essential commodities.

The Congress workers said gas and other essential commodities have risen by over 70% in the last 8 years and both the BJP and the TRS governments have to take responsibility. Fuel prices are frightening the commuters while the women in the house were worried over their budgets going topsy-turvy with the enormous increase in LPG cylinder that has risen from ₹410 in the Congress regime to ₹1,150 in the BJP government.

They accused the Modi government of taxing even milk, books and pens used by schoolchildren through the irrational GST. They said the TRS government too has taxed the common people thus hitting the budgets hard. The Congress workers reminded that their party was always pro-people and recalled schemes like Arogyasri that saved people from plunging into debt due to rising medical costs.

In-charge coordinator Neelam Padma, city president Varalakshmi, RR district president Jayamma were among those who led the protest.