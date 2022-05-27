Madhu Yaskhi faults Revanth’s comments

My comments twisted by people to suit their arguments, says Revanth

My comments twisted by people to suit their arguments, says Revanth

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud in an open letter suggested to TPCC president Revanth Reddy to withdraw his comments made at a Reddy community meeting in Sedan in Karnataka as they are sending a wrong signal, damaging the interests of the Congress party

Mr. Goud asked Mr. Reddy to call for a press conference and clarify the comments that have hurt the sentiments of other communities associated with the Congress, which always believes in equal justice for all social groups irrespective of their social status.

He was objecting to the comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had ensured a second term for the UPA in 2009 winning maximum seats for Congress in the combined Andhra Pradesh and also that political parties should encourage Reddy leadership in their respective parties.

Mr. Goud said the Congress party’s success is based on the party’s history of working for the development of the poor and also people’s faith in the leadership of the Gandhi family. It is unfair to say that Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy alone was responsible for the Congress party’s win in the 2009 elections. If that is true, why didn’t Congress come back to power when N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the PCC chief and K. Jana Reddy was the CLP leader, he asked

While appreciating the contribution of Reddy leaders in the Congress, he said the party’s growth was due to the contribution of political leaders of all the communities, including BCs, SCs/STs and other forward communities. He reminded that the party won 41 Parliament seats out of 42 under the leadership of Jalagam Vengal Rao. Mr. Revanth Reddy may not be aware of this as he was a new entrant into the party, he said.

The former Nizamabad MP also reminded Mr. Revanth Reddy that people would view his comments in the role of a PCC president rather than as an individual. And if such comments hurt other sections or undermine their contribution to the Congress party, it is better for the PCC chief to clarify and send a positive signal to the party cadre, he said.

Revanth clarifies

Earlier, Mr. Reddy tweeted saying his comments were twisted to the convenience of those raising objections. He clarified that he believed in equality and protection of social fabric of the society and the Congress party always stood for all the downtrodden communities.

Mr. Reddy said those twisting the statements should focus on the issues in Telangana. “Congress fights every day to protect the social fabric of this society & has always stood for the welfare of BCs, SCs & STs. Being the president of TPCC., I believe in this philosophy of inclusion,” he said in the tweet.

A few days ago, while participating in a programme organised by the Reddy community in Karnataka, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the community played a huge role in politics as they commanded respect from all the communities in the society due to their association with agriculture. Unfortunately, now youngsters from the Reddy community are moving away from agriculture. He suggested them to own lands so that their association with people continues and help them in politics.

He also praised the role of various political leaders of the community in State and national politics. He recalled how Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ensured a second term for the UPA in 2009 by winning maximum seats for Congress in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He also said that political parties should encourage Reddy leadership in their respective parties.