Machil encounter: Slain soldier was from Nizamabad

Ryada Mahesh (26) of Nizamabad district in Telangana, was among four Indian Army personnel who were killed in an encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

On Sunday, four Army personnel and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Machil.

A native of Komanpally village in Velpur Mandal of Nizamabad district, Mahesh joined the Army in 2015 and got married only last year to Suhasini, daughter of an Army officer. His parents are farmers and younger brother works in UAE as a migrant labourer.

After training, the jawan was posted in Assam and later in Dehradun before his transfer to the Valley. His mortal remains will be brought to Komanpally for cremation in a day or two.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to Mahesh.

“Thank you for keeping us safe, your heroism will never be forgotten,” Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy tweeted.