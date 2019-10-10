M. Narasimha Reddy is no more

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Madati Narasimha Reddy passed away after prolonged illness at a city hospital on Thursday.
Mr. Reddy was 85 and ailing for some time. Born in erstwhile Warnagal district, he was elected twice from Shayampet Assembly constituency in 1985 and 1989. He served as Minister in N. Janardhan Reddy and Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy Cabinets.
Congress leaders condoled the death of the senior leader. Former APCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah visited the residence of the departed leader and paid floral tributes.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of the former Minister. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He asked Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to see that the last rites of the departed leader are conducted with full honours.
