Long-distance lorry crew feel the brunt of lockdown

For the estimated 400 lorry drivers stranded on the inter-State border between Adilabad and Maharashtra on Penganga river bridge on NH 44, it was like jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. They had assumed that their ordeal was over when they were allowed to proceed towards Telangana State from the outskirts of Pandharkawda town in Yavatmal district the previous night after being stopped for the whole day due to the janata curfew.

“We were racing out of relief to cross the border and enter Telangana after being allowed to go,” observed Ataullah Khan, a lorry driver who started for Guntur from Gurugram on March 19 carrying a load of cars. “Here we are thirsty and hungry having been stopped abruptly by Telangana authorities who say it is a complete lockdown ahead,” he lamented.

This was the first time that there was complete shutdown of shops and other outlets depriving a few thousand lorry crew members of food and water starting March 22. There were about 2,000 lorries stranded on NH 44 near Pipparwada toll plaza in Jainad mandal, about 1,500 at the integrated check-post at Wankidi in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and about 300 at the check-post at Beltharoda in Nirmal district on the day of the janata curfew.

“In the night, we allowed these vehicles to pass the borders of erstwhile united Adilabad district as providing food to the crew members would have become a problem. We are now stopping all incoming vehicles on the other side of Penganga river itself,” revealed Adilabad Deputy Transport Commissioner Puppala Srinivas.

It was Mr. Srinivas who had organised one meal for the marooned lorry people while Pipparwada villagers had organised the second meal on March 22. They were relatively better off than their counterparts who were stuck on the border on Monday, their ordeal set to extend till the end of lockdown period at the end of this month..