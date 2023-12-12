HamberMenu
Lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao vows to make people’s voice heard in Assembly

December 12, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P. Sridhar
CPI Telangana Secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao at the Meet The Press event in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Cadre of the CPI and its frontal organisations on Monday took out a huge victory rally in Kothagudem constituency celebrating the triumph of party State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from the Kothagudem Assembly seat in the just-concluded Assembly elections.

A host of Congress cadre and leaders took part in the rally to thank people for electing the Congress-backed CPI candidate from the high-stakes Kothagudem seat, the hub of Telangana’s coal belt.

A bike rally marked the victory procession in the coal town and various other parts of the constituency.

The rally began at Degalamadugu village and culminated in a meeting at Peddamma Thalli temple at Jagannadhapuram village in Palvancha mandal.

Addressing the jubilant party cadres and his supporters, Mr.Sambasiva Rao, the lone CPI MLA in the third Telangana Legislative Assembly, said he would make the voices of people of his constituency including tribal people, the workforce of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and other major industries, heard in the State Legislative Assembly.

He reiterated that he would strive to ensure the setting up of a municipal corporation by merging both Kothagudem and Palvancha towns, creating employment opportunities for the local youths and fulfilling other promises made to the people of the constituency with resolute commitment.

